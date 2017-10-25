Lunice, CCCLX (LuckyMe)

After taking the trap world by storm just over half a decade ago through his work alongside Hudson Mohawke as TNGHT, Montreal’s own Lunice at long last blesses the world with a solo record. The project is a trip down memory lane for anyone fond of the peak era in SoundCloud discovery, a dramatic blend of electronic- and hip hop-infused tracks that are sure to satisfy ragas as eloquently as study sessions. It’s far from perfect, with features particularly feeling out of place, but CCCLX serves as a solid starting point for the beatsmith’s next chapter.

7/10

Trial Track: “CCCLX 2 (Intermission)”