Metz, Strange Peace (Sub Pop)

Leave it to legendary producer Steve Albini to bring the already great Metz one step further on this latest record. The Ottawa noise-rockers hit hard with immense distortion here, yet each track is laced with a great pop sensibility. Catchy and fiery songs like “Cellophane” are drenched in feedback, while never blurring out great hooks. A clever sense of dynamics is jolting on the intro to “Lost in the Blank City,” and they surprise with the more nuanced cries of “Sink,” which moves more introspectively. Without a dull track in the bunch, this may be Metz’s finest record to date, and one that really captures their live sound and energy.

8.5/10

Trial Track: “Cellophane”