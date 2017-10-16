Monday, Oct. 16

Partner.

Join Black feminist activist and author Robyn Maynard for the launch of her new book, Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present, which peels back Canada’s feel-good façade to reveal centuries of systemic abuse. Maynard will participate in a Q&A with McGill scholar, Dr. Rachel Zellars, plus the launch will feature spoken word from Shanice Nicole and art from Shanna Strauss, Maliciouz and D. Mathieu Cassendo. Grande Bibliothèque, 475 de Maisonneuve E., 6 p.m., free

Queer slacker rock darlings Partner bring their new album In Search of Lost Time to L’Escogriffe with support from local pop punk sensations Nobro and poppy space rock from The Going Away Present. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $13/$10 in advance

Montreal electro-soul quintet Third Stone plays a double set at Résonance featuring interpretations of music from Solange’s A Seat at the Table followed by selections from Brainfeeder artists like Flying Lotus, Ras G and Thundercat. 5175A du Parc, 9 p.m., $8

Experimental instrumental band Grails — a favourite of our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins (who promises that you will need a helmet for this one) — plays le Ritz tonight with local openers Appalaches. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.