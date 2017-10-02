Monday, Oct. 2

Still from Sacred Water: Standing Rock Part 1.

Filmmaker Michelle Latimer will be on hand at Concordia University for this evening’s Cinema Politica presentation of her two-part documentary on the 2016 Standing Rock pipeline resistance movement: Sacred Water: Standing Rock Part 1 dealing with recent events and Red Power: Standing Rock Part 2 which delves into the evolution of the Indigenous resistance movement over the past several decades. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Montreal choreographer Sylvie Cotton presents her new piece Le Jour se lèv(r)e with the help of fellow dancer Anne Plamondon at Agora de la Danse this week, taking an intimate view of the movement of breathing and perception across the sense. 1435 de Bleury, 7 p.m., $25/$22 students, continues through Oct. 5.

Atlanta rapper Madeintyo and his Made in Tokyo Tour come to Théâtre Fairmount (Uber there while you still can!) with openers 24hrs and K Swisha. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $28.75-$35/meet n’ greet VIP $65

The fifth edition (and second season) of the No Hay Banda concert series is a two-parter featuring Ensemble AKA (feat. Marilène Provencher-Leduc, Tommy Davis and Louis Beaudoin-de-la-Sablonnière) and Gabriel Dharmoo & Notre Meute. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $12

