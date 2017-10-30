Monday, Oct. 30

Cécile Doo-Kingué. Photo by Terry Hughes.

Public conversation series University of the Streets Café presents a panel on Accessibility, Visibility and Privacy at MAI with speakers including accessibility organizer Mariloue Daudier, Équiterre volunteer Mélanie Rabette and mobility services coordinator Miruna Alexandra Nica. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 7 p.m., free

This week’s Cinema Politica screening delves into Indigenous resistance to narcotic trafficking in Mexico with José Arteaga and Rafael Camacho’s 2017 documentary Retrieving Paradise. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Latin Quarter DIY space Godberd hosts an audiovisual evening of electronic music and film screenings featuring Belgian artist Tzii accompanied by Victoriaville’s Charles Barabé and Grise with visuals from Montreal’s Nico Adama. 2080 Joly, 8 p.m., RSVP required

Free show alert: Promoters le Hall present the fourth edition of their concert series la Grosse Soirée, showcasing local disco/new wave revivalists le Couleur, les Guerres d’l’Amour and Zagata. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., free tickets

Head to Grumpy’s for a spooky Halloween fundraiser show for Rock Camp for Girls featuring performances by bluesy soul singer Cécile Doo-Kingué, string trio Bats in the Belfry and Cajun-style jug band Old Tyme Honey. 1242 Bishop, 9 p.m., $15/PWYC

