Monday, Oct. 9

Happy Thanksgiving! Whether you celebrate this Christian-ish holiday or not, be aware that it is a proper holiday, meaning shit is shut down. Well, some shit. For a rundown of what’s open and closed, check here.

As part of the Festival du nouveau cinéma, the SAT hosts a free virtual reality exploration featuring 12 new works that push the limits of technology to create immersive, multi-sensory experiences that take the participant into new worlds of art, dance, nature and current affairs. 1201 St-Laurent, 12–8 p.m., free

Other notable FNC activities today include a 30th anniversary 35mm screening of Kathryn Bigelow’s vampire western Near Dark starring the late Bill Paxton (Cinémathèque Québécoise, 355 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $13/$9 students) and a free performance from local femme-punks Pale Lips (Agora Hydro-Quebec, 175 President-Kennedy, 10:30 p.m., free)

Mighty Atlanta metal band Mastodon play M Telus with openers Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $53.50

Montreal non-profit End Poverty Now hosts a fundraising show at Casa del Popolo featuring local artists including Sick, Kindly and Guy Madonna. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$10 in advance

Indulge in some highly danceable rock ’n’ roll at l’Esco tonight, courtesy of Nashville’s Saint Pé (Black Lips, Diamond Rugs) with openers Crocodiles (San Diego) and locals Pottery. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $13/$10 in advance

