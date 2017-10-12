Get ready for frontal-lobe-levelling heaviosity

I usually allot this opening paragraph to yammering on about whatevs but there are so many gigs happening this week that I’m gonna tap gently and just get to tellin’ you about ‘em.

Dig it!

Thursday: If you’ve ever wanted a good excuse to cross the threshold of Balattou while avoiding the usual punch to the face of cologne, head down tonight to catch the raw rock ’n’ roll of Ashtray Heart and Johnny Cash Machine head honcho Handsome Ransoms. 4372 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

If you dig Cancer Bats and Black Sabbath, you can get both when the Bats cover the Sab catalogue at Katacombes under the inventive moniker Bat Sabbath, with openers Mountain Dust and Death Nap. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$20

One of Montreal’s heaviest bands, le Kraken, have been playing possum lately but tonight they’re back and hitting the ground at la Vitrola, with openers Mujahedeen and the Eye of Time. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $7/$10

The big pick tonight for any self-respecting punker would be NOLA’s Patsy with Mexico’s Narcoestado, NYC’s HVAC, Rik & the Pigs, Faze and Odd, at good ol’ l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12

Friday: For some top-shelf pop music that glimmers at every hairpin turn, get to Théâtre Corona for the return of the New Pornographers with the hefty help of openers Born Ruffians. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $30.50-$33

The big pick for tonight, though, would be the droney and dreamy psych riffage of Elder, who will explode slowly at l’Esco with King Buffalo and White Nails. Peep their live at St. Vitus show in Brooklyn on YouTube for full-on proof. If you were at the Bat Sabbath show, you need to make this show your double header, while sufferers of guitar soloitits may want to skip it. 4461 St-Denis, 8:45 p.m., $16/$20

Saturday: Quai des Brumes is the place to be for the launch of Smokes’ new jammer, with Lonely Parade opening. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8

Turbo Haüs has been pretty quiet over the past couple of weeks but will be opening the doors and slinging the suds for the Pack A.D., Turbo bros the Sick Things and Kid Lucifer. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

My big pick for Saturday night is definitely the blackened thrash of Norway’s Aura Noir with Rioter, Outre-Tombe and Warslaves at Katacombes. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25/$30

True that this Saturday is packed to the tits with riffs, so if you’re looking for a night of minimal synth, you can check out Brusque Twins just before they embark on their European tour and take up the middle slot between Lust for Youth and Rivaled Envy at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $14/$16

Sunday: Winnipeg’s Propagandhi is easily one of the best punk rock products Canada has ever exported. See them slay with Iron Chic and G.A.S. Drummers at Club Soda. 1225 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $25/$30.50

Monday: For a night of rad and rocking pop music, you should be at l’Esco for Partner with Nobro and the Going Away Present. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/$13

For something a bit heavier, check out the Black Dahlia Murder with Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot and Wormwitch at Foufs. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 6:30 p.m., $32.50/$35

My big pick for this week is the return of Grails, who will completely destroy your frontal lobes with their cinematic scope at le Ritz, with opener Appalaches. For my full reach-around on Grails, please pick up a print copy of Cult MTL and dig in. This is guaranteed to be nothing short of stunning. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Tuesday: To check out new local bands, Rockette remains the place to be on Tuesday nights when Morthouse, Fake Palms and Frigs take over the dancefloor for the Deadly Mardi DIY Show. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/$7

Hardcore legends are playing over the next two nights, starting Tuesday with NYHC legend and ex-Cro Mag and Stimultors dude Harley Flanagan, who’ll be flexing his punk rock muscles with Colonel Sun, Damage Done and Just Ice at Katacombes. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Wednesday: The other band of hardcore legends passing through town this week is D.O.A., who will dust off the chestnuts, as well as (probably) add some Donald Trump songs when they play Petit Campus, with openers Fight Face and Hood Rats. Expect to see the same people who were at the Harley Flanagan show. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8:30 p.m., $15/$18

For those who like a little reverbed-out surf with their garage rock, get to l’Esco for Crushed Out with locals Dangereens with DJ Yuki keeping things spinning all night. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Current Obsession: Grails, Deep Politics

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com