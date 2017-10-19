Painting the rock landscape in all shades of black

While the current tsunami of bands coloring in all shades of black leave much to be desired, this week’s shows get serious with the best of that which is heavy, dark, and rockin’.

Friday: For a night of excellent garage kerrang mixed with sweet doo-wop croon you could do a lot worse than ex-Spaceshit Mark Sultan aka BBQ at L’esco with the maximum twang of the Eddy Blake Trio. Getting the room all comfortable like is Wild Mercury. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12

Get raucous with Toronto duo Death From Above who slug it out at Theatre Corona with The Beaches and one half of Death From Above’s new joint with an ex-Tricky Woo six string slinger American Lips at Theatre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $50.50

If you are in the mood for some serious metal royalty you are to march down to ye olde Foufs to catch ex-Sepultura legend Max Cavalera’s riff-tastic Soulfly. In case you are on the fence about this one, to tip the scales is the heaviosity grind of Cannabis Corpse, Noisem and Lody Kong. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., $30 advance/$35 door

My easy pick of the week and one of my contenders for the pick of the month (for the other ka-razy shows of the month pick up the print edition of Cult MTL at your favorite haunts) is Chelsea Wolfe at Le National. Wolfe shows the beauty of melancholy with expert songwriting that never stoops to teenage angst or radio dial maudlin. If you have ever seen Wolfe perform you know this gig will have the hairs on the back of your neck standing at attention. Opening is Youth Code. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $25 advance/$30 door

Saturday: Get a small taste of the summer months when Pouzza Fest ruled at their launch for Brutal Chérie‘s second album Anti Social et Brutal. With Na Na Na and Couteau at L’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8

Long time Montreal faves Japandroids return to Théâtre Corona with Cloud Nothings. Japandroids continue to lead the pack, even after their initial explosion from the Vancouver scene. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $28-$33

Sunday: If you really want to take in the vibe of Montreal’s true indie spirit, order up cheap Tremblays at Brasserie Beaubien and watch Wisconsin’s Pig’s Blood obliterate with the stomp and bash of Oppression and Profane Order. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10

Monday: For a night of expert local metal, point your white Reebok trainers toward downtown’s Piranha for Bewitcher, Dizastra and Devora. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $10 advance/$12 door

Tuesday: If you were at the Chelsea Wolfe show and want to keep feeling the darkness you can darken the door of La Plante for the darkwave and doom of Curse with the dream pop of Scene Noir and the frigid coldwave of Besatzung. 185 Van Horne, 8 p.m., PWYC

Wednesday: Another legend is in town this week with Walter Schreifels’ (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools) new joint Dead Heavens are on display at Bar le Ritz with Blue Cheese and Luger. 179 Jean Talon W., 9 p.m., $12 advance/$15 door

Current obsession: Baroness, The Red Album

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com