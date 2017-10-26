10 gigs for groovy ghouls this Halloween weekend

Alrighty all of you hallowieners and groovy ghouls, your favourite holiday hanging on the calendar is finally here and the city is a chock full of ghostly gigs that demand to see your spooky-ooky garb. One of the legends of horror that helped put the tingle in yer spine (to the films of George A. Romero) will be in town as well as a band of local glitterati that will tackle one of the most fun new wave bands of all time.

Thursday: This could easily be one of the best gigs of the month: Nik Turner’s Hawkwind will destroy frontal lobes with Hedersleben and No Negative at la Vitrola. (Speaking of Hawkwind, does anybody remember when they played at Foufs decades ago and started the set 20 minutes early while the DJ was still playing? Completely stoned out of their gourds, their facial expression once the P.A. was finally turned on after 20 minutes of droning was one of the best Spinal Tap moments I have ever witnessed.) 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Friday: In case you didn’t read my reach-around in the printed pages of Cult MTL‘s October issue, one of the best shows of the month is happening when soundtrack gods Goblin create pure suspense when they lay the creeps on their numerous horror soundtrack classics at Théâtre Fairmount with Morricone Youth. Hawkwind followed by Goblin could be the perfect 1-2 combination. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $63.25-$41.50/$33.75$-$40.38 advance/$71-25-$80 VIP

For a sound so underground it’s practically undead, catch locals the American Devices, who will bust out all stops at Casa with Bleu Nuit and Nonessential Personnel. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

If you like your pop infused with the decibel blast of straight-up rawk, you will want to make it to l’Esco for Dead Messenger with Mean Wood and Palmetto. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Saturday: If you went to Hawkwind and Goblin and want to go three fer three for killer gigs, you really should be at l’Esco to see the Buffs. Think I’m blowin’ smoke here? Check it: 1) The Buffs is headed up by Priestess/Uncle Bad Touch/Bad Cops beefcake Mikey Hepner and is fleshed out with members of Red Mass, USA Out of Vietnam and An Incredible Woman. 2) They are paying tribute to one of the best bands of all time, the B 52’s!!!! You would be a total turd burglar if you didn’t make this scene. Opening is Michigan’s Heaters and a DJ set from Odonis Odonis. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/$8 advance

If you were getting wet in yer panties to see the almighty Dead Boys at Théâtre Fairmount, you’re fugged as the show is cancelled. But don’t fret! Just show up to l’Esco for the the Buffs!

Another gig of note is King Krule, who’ll be jamming it with support from Show Me the Body at MTelus. This ginger limey is a master of lo-fi wizardry and magnificent electronic fuckery. Do not miss. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $28-$33

Sunday: For serious beats mixed with perfect synth-driven pop, check out the loopyness of U.S. Girls at Sala with Napster Vertigo. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$15 advance

On the complete flippity-flop, abacus rockers Tera Melos play with Speedy Ortiz and Strange Rangers at le Ritz. Prepare to see bespectacled nerds with backpacks craning over the stage to look at Tera Melos’s pedals. You go, pedal nerd! 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $22/$18 advance

Tuesday: Surely Ariel Pink’s masterful Haunted Graffiti is in your top 10 (and apparently he’s even done other albums since then but I don’t get out much). You can see him dance and dazzle through his demented disco at le National with Bite Marx. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $31.75/$26.75 advance

Current Obsession: Goblin, Zombi

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com