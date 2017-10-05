The loudest noise rockers and mightiest Swedish metallers play Montreal

With the bulk of festivals now behind us, we can finally get back to business. Although this week seems a little shabby as far as the number of great shows, rest assured there’s plenty happening this month, but the real diamonds are coming at the end of the month.

For a list of my big picks in October, please pick up a print edition of Cult MTL, coming to your favourite haunts today.

Now, on with the gigs:

Thursday: Fans of desert rock and carving bongs out of pieces of fruit are going to want to roll one up for Yawning Man with We Are the Asteroid and Mooch at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $18

Friday: People who made it to Turbo Haüs for the Yawning Man show are going to want to keep the riffs bangin’ when Truckfighters come back to town already with their friends in weed Telekinetic Yeti, plus local faves (and all around swell dudes) Floating Widget at Foufs. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $20 advance/$22 door

For those who like an ample amount of prog with their thrash metal, you can make it to Turbo Haüs when Droid launch their new record with fellow thrashers Warning Sign and the grunge of Destruction Derby. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10 advance/$12 door

For those who like their psych a little subdued, you can check out Red Mass offshoots Birds of Paradise, who launch their new jammer with Moon Eyed and the heavy psych of Moths and Locusts. This all goes down at l’Esco and it’s presented by Analogue Addiction, so you know it’s going to be rad. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8

Saturday: Against Me! Is playing at Théâtre Corona with Bleached and the Dirty Nil. Yep, they sure are. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $36

Sunday: My big pick of the week is the nosiest trio ever to spring from Toronto’s burg — Metz — who still owe me some of the hearing I lost at their show at Barfly during POP way back when. Opening at Sala is the mighty, mighty Solids and Sigil. Bring earplugs!!! 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15 advance/$20 door



Monday: Fans of Black Lips are going to want to pack into l’Esco to catch new Black Lips and Diamond Carpets offshoot band Saint Pe, with Crocodiles and Pottery. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

On a completely different tip is a band that has an album in my top 10 metal albums of all time (Leviathan, natch), Mastodon with the star-studded support of Eagles of Death Metal and loopy trio Russian Circles at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., $52.50

Current Obsession: George Harrison, All Things Must Pass

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com