Moses Sumney, Aromanticism (Jagjaguwar)

Armed with a voice that could slice through steel and a flourishing sonic foundation, Moses Sumney sounds untouchable on his debut full length. There’s a Björk-like sensibility in the way that Sumney sounds wholly unique and a bit odd, yet completely relatable and emotionally vulnerable. Beneath his ridiculous high croon lies a folk-tinged landscape, occasionally minimalist with rupturing textures heralding climaxes — rules seem to fall by the wayside when brass sections and flute soloists appear. His lyrics are poetic and sparse, coping with the beautiful yet wrenching world of solitude. It’s a work out of a new world, sure to confound for years to come.

9/10

Trial Track: “Lonely World”