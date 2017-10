Montreal Zombie Walk 2017. Photos by Cindy Lopez

An estimated 10,000 people participated in this year’s edition of the Montreal Zombie Walk, a slow-moving parade of the DIY undead that’s become a staple of the Halloween season. This year a show with Montreal bands PUP, Chocolat and Duchess Says went down in the Quartier des Spectacles, allowing the rotting masses to rock out with their guts out.