Saturday, Oct. 14

Indian Summer by Wendy Red Star, 2006, chromogenic print. Collection of Brian Tschumper. Courtesy of the artist.

For the opening day of the MMFA’s new exhibition Once Upon a Time….The Western: A New Frontier in Art and Film exploring the evolution of ‘western’ style art, music and cinema, the museum hosts a special afternoon bbq with food from Elle Traiteur, tunes from Stingray Music and a screening of Andy Warhol’s 1968 cult film Lonesome Cowboys. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m. with bbq from 11:30 a.m. while supplies last, screening at 2:30 p.m., $23/$15 for those 30 and under

Move over, Record Store Day. For the fifth edition of international Cassette Store Day, a couple of music shops in town will be hosting special events to go along with special edition cassette releases. Café 180g is joining the fun with Tape Invasion, an all-cassette marathon DJ set from Lexis (Music Is My Sanctuary) (6546 Waverly, 2–6 p.m., free) and Aux 33 Tours boasts in-store performances from Fuudge, Hazy Montagne Mystique and Nicolet (1373 Mont-Royal E., 12–7 p.m. with performance from 5 p.m.).

Stop in at The “O” Show, a silent auction and annual fundraising event at the Long Haul art studios in Parc Ex, and peruse the work of 30 artists — which, according to organizers, are being sold for “super reasonable” prices — while you mingle, listen to music, drink from the cash bar and snack on fare from Onigiri Justice. There will also be raffle tickets for sale, with prizes from local business including Aldo, Omer des Serres, Centaur Theatre, PA and Dépanneur le Pickup. As usual, all profits from the event will go directly towards offsetting the Long Haul’s annual rent increase. 450/454 Beaumont, 6:30–10 p.m. (bidding ends at 9 p.m.), free entry

Monthly LGBT-oriented dance party Mec Plus Ultra salutes the sound of the late ’70s (and the evolution of the beat) with their Disco Inferno edition, with DJs Franz, Diskommander and Montag firing up the floors, with a dance cameo by the Lana Rey Cabaret. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $5 + free drink before 11 p.m./$8

Also on the LGBT party tip, Glitterbomb is going off at Bar le Ritz, with DJs Awwful and Jeffany slinging classic glam rock, R&B, house and synth pop tunes. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., free before midnight/$10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.