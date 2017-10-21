Saturday, Oct. 21

Japandroids.

Local record shops Aux 33 Tours and Disques Beatnick team up to host the Montreal Record Convention, a one-day-only record fair boasting 40 independent vendors offering choice cuts from their personal collections, plus DJ sets all afternoon. 5035 St-Dominique, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free entry, early bird access at 8 a.m. for $20

The fall edition of the Grande Braderie de mode is going on now at the Old Port’s Marché Bonsecours, featuring a smorgasbord of fashion from Quebec designers for women, men and kids, including jewelry and accessories, for prices at 50–80% off retail. 325 de la Commune E., 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry, continues through Sunday

Nothing says Halloween like Rocky Horror, so get into the spirit of the season by checking out Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show at the MainLine Theatre—the original, live musical production that’s campy, sexy and glam with a full live band and dance corps directed and choreographed by Amy Blackmore. You can also pass by the theatre throughout the day to pick up some costume essentials at today’s pop-up thrift market. 3997 St-Laurent, thrift market from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., free, Rocky Horror Show at 8 p.m., $18–$25, continues through Oct. 31

Long time Montreal faves Japandroids return to Théâtre Corona to support their latest album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life. With Cloud Nothings. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $28-$33

New York DJ Tim Sweeney, host of WNYU FM radio show Beats in Space turns up at St-Henri indoor-outdoor bar Riverside with Montreal’s own Bowly. 5020 St-Ambroise, 9 p.m., $5

