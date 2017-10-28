Saturday, Oct. 28

Montreal Zombie Walk. Photo by Vivien Gaumand.

Now an annual Halloween tradition, the Montreal Zombie Walk begins with a huge collective costume prep session at Place des Festivals with games and zombie makeovers and ends with a party featuring performances from PUP, Chocolat and Duchess Says. Jeanne-Mance and Ste-Catherine, 1–11 p.m. with march from 5–6:45 p.m., free

As part of the Intercultural Storytelling Festival, local group Confabulation present (Be)Longing: Stories from the Outside, Looking in, an evening where real people share true stories about being part of a community, or not fitting in at all. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 8 p.m., $15

A crew of Toronto and New York-based vogue ballroom performers descent on Montreal for an epic House of Horror Halloween Bash at La Sala Rossa with prizes for the best performers and best-dressed crowd members, hosted by Twysted Miyake-Mugler with tunes from DJs Karim Olen Ash and Jaymee Silk. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Have yourself a very vaudeville Halloween at Café Cleopatra with Glam Gam’s Hexxxed – A Wicked Halloween Burlesque Show, featuring develishly fun performances from Booze Crotch, Tristan Ginger, Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, Phoenix Wood and lots more, hosted by Douche la Douche. 1230 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15/$12 with costume

Montreal band Stroboscopica promises to slay when they play Barfly’s deluxe Halloween shindig. 4062 St-Laurent,10 p.m., $7

The return of a certain Netflix series just in time for Halloween has inspired a pair of parties in Montreal this weekend. After le Ritz had a go at it last night, Théatre Fairmount hosts a Stranger Things Halloween Dance Party tonight. The DJ will most certainly be busting out lots of ’80s tunes and Halloween-appropriate numbers to keep dancers on their toes. 5240 Parc, 10 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.