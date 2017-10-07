Saturday, Oct. 7

From Kent Monkman’s The Human Zoo.

Plateau art gallery PFOAC hosts an afternoon vernissage for the opening of a new solo exhibition by prominent Toronto-based artist Kent Monkman, known for works that take an critical look at Canada’s colonialist past using camp and historical art tropes. The exhibition The Human Zoo consists of four ‘video paintings’ that combine painted backgrounds with live action, as well as the Montreal premiere of Monkman’s print series Fate is a Cruel Mistress. 963 Rachel E., 3–6 p.m., free

From Brighton, U.K., art rockers Moulettes come to town to play the October edition of Théâtre Outremont’s Mile Out concert series, with local openers Jon Cohen Experimental. 1248 Bernard, 8 p.m., $34.50

Widescreen alt rockers Future Islands play MTelus tonight, with opener Jenny Besetzt. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30/$33

For the closing night of this week’s Fringe Encore, the MainLine Theatre presents a one-night only special musical performance of 22 numbers from the sellout hit series Captain Aurora created by Trevor Barrette with a 15-person strong cast led by Rosie Callaghan. Stick around afterwards for a very special edition of Fringe’s late-night review, 13th Hour hosted by Al Lafrance. 3997 St-Laurent, Captain Aurora at 10 p.m., $20, 13th Hour at 1 a.m., free

Video mapping fest MAPP MTL closes out this year’s edition with a party at Moment Factory in collaboration with MUTEK featuring electronic, electroacoustic and analog house and techno music accompanied by trippy visuals from Wiklow and VJ Diagraf, Simon Chioini and VJ UserZero, Loose Excursions and VJ Josselin Bey and Devo B (DJ set) with VJ BunBun. 6250 Parc, 10 p.m., $20

