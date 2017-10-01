Sunday, Oct. 1

Still from Sharon Lewis’ Brown Girl Begins.

St-Henri’s very own record fair is back for a second edition at Bar de Courcelle, featuring ten vinyl vendors showcasing a wide variety of genres in the crates and on the bar’s sound system, including Chittakone (Jeunesse Cosmique), Kris Guilty (la Rama Records), Stephane Lavoie (Zig Zag Collectif), le Laitier (Vinyl Love), François Fluet (Dr. Love) and more. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 1–6 p.m., free

Montreal death punk band No Negative launch a new seven-inch single with a matinee show at Soundcentral, where there’ll be sharing the record store’s stage with fellow locals Ultrarat and Wreckage With Stick. 4486 Coloniale, 3–6 p.m., free

The Montreal Black Film Festival presents a day-long program for the fest’s final day with features, documentaries and shorts including the Quebec premiere of Sharon Lewis’s Afrofuturist post-apocalyptic adventure Brown Girl Begins (Cinéma du Parc, 3575 du Parc, 5 p.m., $10) and the Canadian premiere of Dominican director José María Cabral’s prison drama Carpinteros (Woodpeckers) (Concordia University, 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $20)

Montreal comedy duo Aba & Preach take over ComedyWorks tonight for two back-to-back shows with a special surprise lineup of bilingual comedy gold. The early show has already sold out, so act fast to get your hands on tickets for the late show. 1238 Bishop, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $20

From Indiana, heavy shoegazers Cloakroom drop into town to play la Vitrola with Quebec City’s Jet Black and locals Femme Accident. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

