Sunday, Oct. 15

Montreal Canadienne Forward Marie-Philip Poulin.

Catch reigning Clarkson Cup champions the Montreal Canadiennes at the home opener of this year’s CWHL hockey season, where the team will face off against the Boston Blades at Ahuntsic’s Michel-Normandin Arena. 850 Émilie-Journault, 1:30 p.m., $15

In keeping with CKUT’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the radio station kicks off its Oral History Project series by welcoming Sound of Soul host and independent hip hop promoter Rickey D — who launched his career by bringing Run DMC to Montreal in 1985 — for a conversation and Q&A session at Artgang along with DJ Pro-V on the decks. 6524 St-Hubert, 4 p.m., free

As part of the Phénomena festival, Body and Soul: Cabaret Performance showcases a diverse spread of performers known for their physical stage presence and bold creative approach. Feast your senses on sets by an improv poet, carnival musician, Inuit storyteller, Innu performer, actor and musical duo. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $12

Halifax-based record label Forward Music Group celebrates 10 years of tunes with an anniversary show at Cagibi featuring associated artists Michael Feuerstack, Gianna Lauren, Paper Beat Scissors (solo) and Dan Misha Goldman. 5490 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$12 in advance

