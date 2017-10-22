Sunday, Oct. 22

From John Carpernter’s They Live.

If your coffee fandom goes well above and beyond the average consumption of morning-joe — and especially if you’re involved in the industry as a barista, roaster or supplier — the East Coast Coffee Madness event might be up your alley. Expect speakers, a brew bar and more. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $44.24

American artist and illustrator Barbara Nessim, whose portraits of notables like Joni Mitchell, David Bowie and John Lennon have graced magazine covers from Rolling Stone to Vogue, will discuss her work in conversation with curator Cheryl Sim at the Phi Centre this afternoon in the context of the newly opened retrospective of her work, Conditions de fluidité. 407 St-Pierre, 2 p.m., free

The Cinéclub Film Society presents John Carpenter’s 1988 dystopian satire They Live, starring Canadian wrestler Roddy Piper as an L.A. drifter who discovers via special sunglasses that a secret ruling class of aliens is controlling the population through subliminal messaging, displayed in a striking visual style later taken up by artist Shepard Fairey’s Obey brand. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Politically motivated gospel-punk trio Algiers (from Atlanta, not to be confused with the Toronto band from a few years back) play Bar le Ritz PDB tonight with support from Montreal’s Gulfer. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $18.50/$15 in advance

