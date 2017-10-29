Sunday, Oct. 29

U.S. Girls.

Join the Plateau’s artist-run Glass Door Gallery for an afternoon pop-up artist market featuring paintings, prints, jewelry, body care, vintage clothing, live music, tarot readings and more from artists including Briana Vanular, Eva Tellier, Jeremy Helten, Rebecca Lörna, Zach Smith and more. 4064 St-Laurent, 1–8 p.m., free

As part of Cinéma du Parc’s midnight movie weekends, you can catch a matinée screening of John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as a teenager stalked on Halloween night by cold-blooded killer Michael Myers. 3575 du Parc, 2:30 p.m., $12.50/$11 for those 25 and under

A cross section of the local music scene hosts a Halloween cover show at Brasserie Beaubien to raise funds for Sun Youth Emergency Services, with a lineup including Eva Foote as Fleetwood Mac, SWEAT as Johnny & June Cash, Toddler as The Bee Gees, Windburn as Roy Orbison, Maggy France as Bruce Springsteen, Look Vibrant as Tears for Fears, Smithers as Josie and the Pussycats and a Ramones cover band. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

For serious beats mixed with perfect synth-driven pop, check out the loopyness of U.S. Girls at Sala with Napster Vertigo. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.