Sunday, Oct. 8

Metz. Photo by Amanda Fotes.

The avant garde art festival known as Phénomena occupies various venues with its multidisciplinary spread of spectacles, through Oct. 20. This year, the festival — which started yesterday — was scheduled to launch with the Parade Phénomenale, but due to yesterday’s rain, that event has been pushed to today. Parade participants will be gathering at the Van Horne overpass (St-Denis side) at 4:30 p.m. and leaving at 5 p.m.

The Next Music From Tokyo concert series returns for its fall edition, importing hot alt-rock and -pop talent from Japan. Divan Orange (4234 St-Laurent), 7:30 p.m., $14/$20

Head to Artgang for a line-up of new hip hop and modern funk from 99 Wolves, Halley Hiatt (Brooklyn), Lowpocus, Beaugé (Ottawa), Elle Ray and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $10 before 11 p.m., $15 after

Pack some earplugs for mighty Toronto noise rockers Metz — who just released their new album Strange Peace — with openers Sigil and a local band called (appropriately enough) DEAF at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$20

Montreal non-profit Bad Boy Club hosts their signature annual event tonight, the Black & Blue dance party, which has been raising roofs and raising funds for people living with HIV/AIDS since 1991. This year’s edition, titled Luminosity, stars DJs Roger Sanchez (NY), Victor Calderone (NY), Erez Ben Ishay (Tel Aviv) and Montreal’s Kev-J. Centre Pierre-Charbonneau (3000 Viau), 10 p.m., $115–$150

