Sunfields, Mono Mono (Exit Sign Music)

Montreal’s Sunfields, led by perennial rock’n’roller/yoga guru Jason Kent, release their third full-length album. Tipping their hats to classic rock textures, they swing from an ABBA-esque chorus on first single “Three to the Sun” to George Harrison on album closer “All My Life.” This album is brimming with feel-good tracks like “Oh! My Girl” that feature dense vocal arrangements filled out by Brad Barr, Angela Desveaux and Tavis E. Triance. Well-crafted and impeccably produced, this rootsy rock is on par with Sam Roberts, but the vintage tweed Fender version.

8/10

Trial Track: “Oh! My Girl”