Thursday, Oct. 12

Phyllis Lambert. Image courtesy Ville de Montreal.

The Canadian Centre for Architecture’s new show Greystone: Tools for Understanding the City captures the vintage aesthetic of several Montreal neighbourhoods with a selection of photos from the mid ’70s, taken by exhibition curator Phyllis Lambert and Richard Pare. Hear from Lambert, in conversation with in-house curators Giovanna Borasi and Francesco Garutti, at the vernissage tonight. Note that the exhibition runs through March 4. 1920 Baile, vernissage 6 p.m.

Make the trek to Longueuil for this year’s edition of Lumifest, a free series of trippy video mapping projections by creatives at the SAT, Artbox, Gold Casanova and elsewhere, plus dance parties, workshops, cocktail lounge and more. The event begins this evening and runs through Saturday. St-Charles between St-Jacques and St-Jean, Longueuil, 6–11 p.m. nightly, free

Organizers at Old Montreal supper club Flyjin call their Gold Thursdays night a taste of “the best of Montreal,” with food by chef Antonio Park, cocktails by a different special guest every week and music by DJs Abeille Gélinas and Donald Lauture. 417 St-Pierre, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., menu pricing

NYC-based producer/DJ Nicolas Jaar plays a live set at Olympia, rounding out a tour for his album Sirens, released just over a year ago. Get in on time for opener Actress (aka U.K. electronic musician Darren J. Cunningham). 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30, all ages

Check out the Online Stalking edition of Crazy Bitches, a monthly variety show at the Wiggle Room showcasing Montreal’s cross-genre talent from stand-up and sketch comedy to burlesque and drag performance, hosted by Ellie MacDonald and Tranna Wintour. Expect special guests Uma Gahd, Nicky Fournier, Stefanie Buxton, Elle Diabloe, Kirsten Finch and Christina Summer. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20/$15 in advance

