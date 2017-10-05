Thursday, Oct. 5

Vox Sambou performs at Viaduct 375.

The Mile End neighbourhood turns the Van Horne viaduct into a pedestrian zone this weekend during Viaduc 375, with an opening soirée tonight featuring demos, exhibitions, food trucks and a POP Montreal-curated music program with Vox Sambou, DJ Gayance and a collaborative digital mapping performance with MAPP MTL. Van Horne from St-Denis to St-Urbain, 5 p.m.–midnight, free

Never Apart throws a party to open their brand-new fall exhibitions, including works by MAPP MTL artists, The Editorial Magazine’s Claire Milbrath and Callan Ponsford, textile artist Erin M. Riley and more, plus the launch of Anteism Books’ newly published volume Portrait of an Artist featuring interviews with prominent women artists like Marina Abromovic, Yoko Ono, Shirin Neshat, ORLAN and more, with DJ Andy Williams manning the turntables. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free

Notable local writers Guillaume Morissette and Laura Broadbent host a showcase of emerging talent with a reading at DIY alternative school Godberd, where the presenters recently participated in a nine-week creative writing and poetry workshop led by the pair. 2080 Joly, 8 p.m., free

Montreal band Videoman — indie rockers rooted in classical composition (and produced by local musician Patrick Krief) — launch their debut album A Kind of Serenity at Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $12 at the door/$15 in advance (includes CD)

Enveloping audio-visual project Jerusalem in My Heart performs one of their increasingly rare shows at la Sala Rossa, with openers Amir Amiri. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Alt dude Alex Cameron is in from Sydney to headline at le Ritz with Montreal singer, songwriter and bon vivant Beaver Sheppard opening. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

