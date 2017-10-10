Tuesday, Oct. 10

Andrew Skeels’ Rose of Jericho.

As part of their ongoing virtual reality exhibition Lucid Realities, the Phi Centre hosts 5 @ Tech vol. 2, the second in a series of evenings where invited guests from the technology world will present talks and be on hand to discuss new applications of technologies in real life situations, with today’s guests including Hello, Architekt! founder Jonathan Belisle, UQAM researcher and artist Isabelle Choinière and NFB Interactive Studio technical director Martin Viau. 407 St-Pierre, 5–8 p.m., $25

The Brunch Club comedy gang presents Bedtime Stories for Grown-ups, featuring yarns by seven storytellers, including Shirley Whalen, Nancy Webb, Travis Cannon and Brad MacDonald. Psychic City (secret location), 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Montreal choreographer Andrew Skeels (formerly of Les Grands Ballets de Montreal) presents a new work called Rose of Jericho at Place des Arts, combining elements of contemporary, classical and street dance with an ensemble cast of seven dancers from various disciplines. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $43.98/reduced up to 25% off for those 30 and under, continues through Oct. 14

Well the Cigarettes After Sex show is sold out tonight, which is a shame for late-comers because their ambient pop sound would be pretty sweet to experience live — will there be scalpers at Théâtre Fairmount? 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., tickets cost $20/$25, all ages (again, this is SOLD OUT)

A darker, tweaked out (but no less atmospheric) sounds awaits at la Sala Rossa, where Femminielli Noir (a collaboration between showman/Italo disco songwriter Bernardino Femminielli and noise artist Jesse Osborne Lanthier) headline a benefit show with openers Pelada and Dead Dog. Proceeds will go to earthquake relief efforts in Mexico. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10-$20/PWYC sliding scale

