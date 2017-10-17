Tuesday, Oct. 17

From Harmonielehre. Photo by Sébastien Roy.

Get a taste of Montreal’s most creative fashion designers at the eighth edition of Fashion Preview at UQAM’s Agora Hydro Québec, where 30 local designers will present their Spring/Summer 2018 collections, with an onsite pop-up market of jewelry and accessories to boot. The event runs today through Thursday. 175 Président-Kennedy, $25/night or $65 for a full pass

Immersive film Harmonielehre returns to the SAT’s 360-degree Satosphere space (tonight through Oct. 27), pairing gorgeous illuminated imagery with the music of U.S. composer John Adams, as recorded by Kent Nagano and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $26.25

Psychic City hosts the monthly comedy grab bag The Downstairs Mix-Up, hosted by Rachel Gendron and Emma Wilkie and featuring halloweeny sets from Bianca Yates, Mariana Vial, Iain MacNeil, Tracy Hurren and more. Secret address, 8 p.m., $5

Check out a selection of experimental audiovisual performances at DIY loft La Lumière with Michael Flora, Line Katcho, Karl Fousek with Lilith and Philippe Vandal with Nico Adama. 7080 Alexandra, #506, 8 p.m., $7

Acclaimed local county cover band the Firemen play le Ritz, offering up another chance to see what all the fuss is about. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., price unlisted

