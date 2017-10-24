Tuesday, Oct. 24

Poet Eileen Myles. Photo by Peggy O’Brien.

Tenzier, a non-profit that reissues music by avant-garde Québécois artists, hosts a listening session for the release of Tant-pis 81-82 by experimental synthwave act Cham-pang. A Bar le A (213 Rachel E.), 5:30–7:30 p.m., free

As part of DHC/ART’s 10-year anniversary celebrations, the cultural centre hosts a vernissage for a new solo exhibition called Naissance à rebours highlighting works by video art pioneer Bill Viola including videos, projections and installations spanning nearly two decades of the artist’s career exploring themes of life, death and the experience of consciousness. 465 St-Jean, 5:30–8:30 p.m., free

New York ‘Punk Poet’ (as recently described by Rolling Stone) Eileen Myles pops by Drawn & Quarterly’s new satellite location to launch their latest work Afterglow (A Dog Memoir), a loving tribute to the relationship between pet and owner inspired by Myles’ late pit bull Rosie. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Catch a performance of Black Theatre Workshop season opener The Mountaintop, starring Letitia Brookes and Tristan D. Lalla in award-winning writer Katori Hall’s play: a poetic reimagining the final night of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life when a mysterious figure visits him in his hotel room after his delivery of his “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech, calling him to confront his destiny and legacy. Segal Centre (5170 Côte Ste-Catherine), 8 p.m., from $24, runs through Oct. 29

Get yer weekly doses of darkwave, coldwave, doom metal and dream pop tonight as Baltimore band Curse play with locals Scene Noir and Besatzung. Secret location, 9 p.m., PWYC, BYOB

The people behind music blog and party series Music Is My Sanctuary celebrate their 10th anniversary with a shindig at Phi Centre, which will be broadcast on Boiler Room TV (for those who want to party along from afar). 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., price unlisted

