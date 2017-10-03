Tuesday, Oct. 3

Ebnflōh Dance Company.

Arsenal’s weekly Mardi Culturel showcase joins with Danse Danse this evening to invite hip-hop choreographer Alexandra Spicey Landé’s Ebnflōh Dance Company to present their new work In-Ward, created during a two-week residency at the gallery. 2020 William, 7 p.m., free

The second edition of feminist/LGBTQ+ comedy monthly Stand Back goes down tonight at NDQ with hosts Nancy Webb and Tranna Wintour plus guest performers James Brown, Kendall Farrell, Rachel Gendron, Lar Simms and Emma Wilkie. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5/PWYC

Those who caught local gender-balanced slacker rock quintet Lemongrab’s recent POP Montreal set might agree that you’d do well to check them out during tonight’s edition of Deadly Mardi at Rockette, with opener Veranda Liv. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Drag City/In the Red recording artists Wand bring their psych-garage all the way from Los Angeles to Bar le Ritz, with Moonwalks and Deaf. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13 advance/$15 door

