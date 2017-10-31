Tuesday, Oct. 31

Nosferatu.

The SAT launches a new double feature of works that originally appeared at this summer’s MUTEK festival, opening with Liquid Architecture by Diagraf, Ewerz and Wiklow and followed by Hyperform from Max Cooper, Maotik and Dugan Hammock. 1201 St-Laurent, showtimes at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., $19.75 per show or $30.25 for both

Local literary mag Bad Nudes launch their latest issue 2.4 at Brasserie Beaubien with readings by guests Hannah Karpinski, Amy Oldfield, Lauren Turner, Jordan Moffatt and more with tunes from DJ Little Kicks. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., PWYC

Creep yourself out old-school style at Résonance with a screening of the influential silent vampire film Nosferatu from 1922, with a live score from the Kyle Hutchins Ensemble and free popcorn. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., PWYC

Get your weekend costume back on and head out to a Halloween cover show at Casa featuring five bands playing the music of Kiss, Judas Priest, the Go-go’s, Nirvana and the Germs. Bonus: The event is a benefit for the Iskweu Project, which supports the families of missing native women. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5–$10/PWYC

Artgang hosts a thriller of a Halloween party with tunes from Lunice, Shash’U and Lowpocus plus visuals from digital and projection artists Boycott and Fvckrender, with an early-bird open bar courtesy of caffeinated hard beverage Octane. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $12

La Sala Rossa will be the site of Glowed Up: The Black Post Apocalyptic Dance Party, a Halloween happening, featuring a performance by Lucas Charlie Rose, DJ sets, costume prizes and a bake sale. The dress code is post-apocalyptic, or “make it glow.” 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $25 for non-POCs, $10 for non-black POCs and $5 for black people

