Wednesday, Oct. 11

Socially engaged Montreal/L.A.-based artist Nicolas Grenier (recipient of Montreal’s Pierre-Ayot Award in 2016) launches his first solo exhibition, Precarious Geographies, with a vernissage at Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran featuring a set of paintings that visualize the relationships between concepts like time and space in saturated colours and superimposed shapes. 1892 Payette, 5–8 p.m., free

La Sala Rossa hosts AccionArte, a benefit show for those affected by the recent earthquake in Mexico, starting with a reception with food and guests speaking about the current situation, followed by performances from Buffalo Hat Singers, las Mechas, Charles Koroneho, Mamselle Ruiz and more. 4848 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., performances at 9 p.m., $20 suggested donation

The FNC in collaboration with Suoni per il Popolo presents a special ciné-concert with a screening of controversial 1974 art-house film Sweet Movie from director Dušan Makavejev, with a live score performed by Montreal kraut-funk quartet Avec le soleil sortant de sa bouche. Agora Hydro-Québec (175 Président-Kennedy), 7 p.m., $20

Coach House Books hosts a Montreal poetry launch at la Vitrola tonight, with scribes Sina Queyras, Jeremy Dodds and Jay Ritchie showcasing their work — for more about their new publications, see our Fall books round-up. 4602 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., free (books and booze for sale)

Grab some good times at le Ritz, where Toronto’s Weaves will be laying down their arty, glammy, poppy, indie rock vibes. Get in early for local openers Look Vibrant and Venus. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

