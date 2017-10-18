Wednesday, Oct. 18

Station Service launches their HQ.

Newly established designer clothing rental service Station Service holds a launch party at their Mile End headquarters where you’ll be able to peruse the collection, chat with local fashion designers and enjoy snacks from Monsieur B and tunes from Danny Alfaro. 5333 Casgrain, #709, 6–9 p.m., free

Show some love to community radio station CKUT at tonight’s fundraiser party at Art Lounge MTL courtesy of underground electronic music collective Lo Signal, featuring live sets from William Crop, Line Katcho, Alicia Hush and dull, plus a silent auction with some great items up for grabs like gift cards for local restaurants, yoga studios, show passes and more. 160 St-Viateur E., #108, PWYC

Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club this evening will feature Brigitte Findakly and Lewis Trondheim’s memoir Poppies of Iraq, which traces Findakly’s experiences growing up in Mosul while exploring themes of cultural history, politics, identity and home, hosted by Luke Langille. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard W.), 7 p.m., free

Author and activist Naomi Klein engages in a Q&A about her new, Trump-era book No Is Not Enough tonight at UQAM’s Judith-Jasmin Pavilion. Note that the presentation will be in French but Klein will speak in English. 405 Ste-Catherine E. J-M400 (Salle Marie-Guérin Lajoie), 7 p.m., free

Halifax singer-songwriter Gabrielle Papillon plays a Montreal album-release show for her new album Keep the Fire, with openers the Vlchecks (feat. one of the city’s most popular bartenders, Gern F. of Grumpy’s). Divan Orange (4234 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $10

