Wednesday, Oct. 25

Detail of print by Tommi Parrish.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ new exhibition Once Upon a Time… The Western: A New Frontier in Art and Film can be viewed for half-price tonight (and every Wednesday) with a bonus special live performance from Montreal country artists the Mountain Daisies courtesy of Stingray Music, plus bar service all evening. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $11.50

Concordia University’s Queer Print Club hosts an artist’s talk with Australian-born cartoonist Tommi Parrish, whose debut graphic novel Perfect Hair straddles the line between reality and abstraction in its depiction of surviving the anxieties of daily life. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., EV9-436, 5:45 p.m., free

It’s the final week to catch a taste of current Japanese choreography at Agora de la danse and Tangent danse’s co-presentation of DANSU, a series of performances and films highlighting Japan’s dance scene. Tonight’s performance is sold out, but you can still catch this evening’s Dance on Screen lineup of short films directed by Saburo Teshigawara. 1435 Bleury, 6 p.m., $5

From Memphis, TN, acclaimed singer-songwriter Julien Baker — in town on tour for her recently released second solo record Turn Out the Lights — plays Théâtre Fairmount with Half Waif and Common Holly. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $22.50/$27

Get your mid-week dose of gritty indie rock at le Ritz, where NYC band Dead Heavens is playing with local openers (and adherents to old-school metal) Blue Cheese and Lüger. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

