Wednesday, Oct. 4

Blade Runner 2049 premieres today.

Old Montreal contemporary art venue DHC/ART celebrates 10 years of operations with a special anniversary exhibition called L’OFFRE, featuring artworks by Sonny Assu, Phil Collins, Dora Garcia, Simryn Gill and more. Tonight’s vernissage includes a special performance by electronic duo Pelada. 451 and 465 St-Jean, 5:30–10 p.m., free

Join community orgs Missing Justice and the Centre for Gender Advocacy for the 12th annual Vigil for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women, where civil society groups will honour victims’ memories by calling for political action to end systemic violence against marginalized women. Corner Berri & Ste-Catherine, 6–8 p.m., free

Revisit some of your favourite Fringe shows (or see them for the first time) at this week’s first ever edition of Fringe Encore, reprising a selection of audience favourites from this summer’s festival. Head to the MainLine Theatre for back-to-back performances of Lady Jîyan and Burcu Emeç’s tldr;smh followed by Precinct: An Improvised Cop Comedy starring the Goddamn Bear improv troupe of Andy Assaf, Jason Grimmer and Dimitri Kyres. 3997 St-Laurent, showtimes at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $12 each. Fringe Encore runs until Oct. 7.

Boston post-hardcore bros Pile play la Vitrola with Toronto’s political punks Life in Vacuum (their last record was about the situation in Ukraine) and Saint John, New Brunswick’s Stegosaurus. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma’s festival kickoff — a special premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Blade Runner 2049 at Place des Arts — is sold out, but you can still get a taste of the action with a special screening of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi thriller (to be specific, the 2007 Final Cut) at Cinéma du Parc. The 9 p.m. screening is full, but a second late show has been added. 3575 Parc, 11:15 p.m., $12.50. (Festival du nouveau cinéma runs through Oct. 15.)

