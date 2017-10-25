Wyclef Jean, Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee (Sony)

On his third solo album — call it a second follow-up to his classic 1997 debut — Wyclef switches in timeless tracks for a cheap nostalgia cash-in. This uninspired melting pot of music features what is undeniably Jean’s weakest songwriting to date. Some moments are more tolerable than others, but the album ultimately fails to muster up anything worth hearing, let alone remembering. If you’re a Fugees fan, listening to this project may just kill you, a little more than softly.

3.5/10

Trial Track: “What Happened to Love” feat. LunchMoney Lewis