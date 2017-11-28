Beck, Colors (Capitol)

Following up an Album of the Year Grammy-winning project is no easy task. Beck’s 13th album sees the musician flipping the script entirely from 2014’s universally acclaimed Morning Phase, abandoning its folk aesthetic for something far more contemporary. There are moments where electronic invocation make this release sound more like a Phoenix record at times, though not necessarily in a bad way. Although far removed from his usual soundscape, expect to hear the same whimsical lyrics fans have grown to love from the alt-rock superstar over the years.

7/10

Trial Track: “Dear Life”