Fever Ray, Plunge (Mute)

It’s been an epic wait for a second solo record by the Knife’s Karin Dreijer and luckily Plunge doesn’t disappoint. As beautiful as it is bizarre, as alien as it is easy to embrace, the record achieves a tricky balance between sounds, moods, tempos and tones. From the shrill banger “Wanna Sip” stark to the aggro grip of “Falling” to the warped tribal vibes of “An Itch,” this record solidifies Dreijer as the anti-Bjork: the wicked witch goddess of Scandinavian music.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “Wanna Sip”