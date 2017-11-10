Friday, Nov. 10

Kelela.

Wendy creator and multi-disciplinary artist Walter Scott is the guest of honour at tonight’s edition of Concordia University’s Conversations in Contemporary Art, offering insights about his creative process as it spans across comics, video, performance and sculpture. 1395 René-Lévesque W., 6 p.m., free

New York-based poet Virginia Konchan is in town to launch her collection of “hilariously transgressive” short stories, Anatomical Gifts. She’ll be joined by local writers Laura Broadbent, John Emil Vincent and Lesley Trites. L’Euguélionne (1426 Beaudry), 6 p.m., free

L.A. trap, grime and bass artist RL Grime brings the Nova Tour to town, landing at Corona with opener graves & KITTENS. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $38–$99

Tonight’s RIDM Beat Dox Sessions concert doubles as an album launch party for headliners Technical Kidman, whose brand-new record Bend Everything drops today. Rounding out the line-up will be fellow locals Bodywash, Maggy France and anabasine. 355 de Maisonneuve E., 10 p.m., free

Just over a month after the release of her debut LP Take Me Apart, U.S. alt-R&B artist Kelela plays le Belmont. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $24/$25

