Friday, Nov. 17

A group of Rosemont-based artisans have banded together to present a two-day studio sale including new collections plus deals on previous collections and samples just in time for the holidays—you’ll find plenty of ceramics plus jewellery accessories. 5500 Fullum, #207 & #323, 3–9 p.m., continues through Saturday

The M for Montreal music festival’s got a special experience on tap tonight: a rap showcase at the Casino, headlined by Del the Funky Homosapien with Cadence Weapon, Lou Phelps, Clairmont the Second and more. 1 Avenue du Casino, 9 p.m., $30

The Team Rocket DJs will be b2b-ing british new wave heroes at the second edition of the Cure vs. Depeche Mode Dance Party at Bar la Shop. 4177 St-Denis. 9 p.m., $5

Montreal rapper (and Cult MTL November issue cover star) Nate Husser (the Posterz) launches his anticipated debut EP Geto Rock for the Youth with a release party and show at the Bog, where he’ll be supported by special guests Haleek Maul (Toronto), DeusGod X Par Klurker, DJs Tyme, Altaa and BonBon Kojak plus some special surprises. Secret location, 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $7 after

Local trans advocacy group Taking What We Need partners with LIP to present tonight’s Brick Cunt dance party in support of the trans feminine community, with a line-up including Juliana Huxtable, Bamboo Hermann, Psyberbully and Witchcelldivision. Club Lambi (4465 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $15–$20/PWYC

