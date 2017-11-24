Friday, Nov. 24

The Beaverton editor Alex Huntley

Don’t miss the final Gender B(l)ender queer open mic night of the year, going down tonight at l’Euguélionne with host Kama la Mackerel plus performances from Montreal’s LGBTQ community of artists in an anti-oppressive safer space. 1426 Beaudry, 6 p.m., PWYC

Pan-Canadian comedy website the Beaverton launches their first foray into book publishing with Glorious and/or Free: The True History of Canada, with a special talk and signing tonight at Paragraphe Bookstore featuring co-author and Beaverton senior editor Alex Huntley. 2220 McGill College, 6:30 p.m., free

Montreal’s young audience-focused theatre company Geordie Productions presents a major work with the timely and challenging Boys With Cars by Canadian playwright, actress and choreographer Anita Majumdar, opening tonight at Monument-National. The one-woman play incorporates Indian dance sequences and witty, layered dialogue to punctuate the story of two teenage girls dealing with sexual misconduct, cultural appropriation, bullying and complicated power dynamics. Check out our interview with Anita Majumdar here. 1182 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $15–$19.50, runs through Dec. 2

The Barr Brothers play a hometown show for the first time since releasing a new record, Queens of the Breakers. You’ll want to show up at M Telus on time to see opener Beaver Sheppard. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $34

