Friday, Nov. 3

The annual wine, beer and spirits show la Grande Dégustation returns to Place Bonaventure with an accent on champagne, products from Washington State, cocktails and Riesling wines. But with over 200 exhibitors representing alcohol in all its forms, there’s a little something for every kind of drinker. 800 de la Gauchetière W., 3–9 p.m. Friday, 1–9 p.m. Saturday

Muralist and fine artist Layla Folkmann (of Layla & Lacey) hosts a finissage and artist talk at BBAM Gallery to close her debut solo exhibition 3AM, featuring abstract, impressionistic paintings full of mysterious nighttime vibes. 3255 St-Jacques, 6–10 p.m., free

Ottawa band Pony Girl play Théâtre Outremont, bringing their folk- and electronic-laced pop-rock sound to the stage as part of the Mile Out concert series (which continues on Nov. 18 with local rapper D-Track). Opening the show is esteemed local singer-songwriter Michael Feuerstack. 1248 Bernard W., 8 p.m., $20

Rescheduled from September, Lady Gaga’s Joanne tour stops at the Bell Centre — while we weren’t crazy about her latest record, as pop stars go Gaga puts on a great show. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8:30 p.m., $58–$276

Montreal org The Congress of Radical Futurisms hosts a two-night showcase of Black artistry at Casa del Popolo opening tonight with performances from Kim Ninkuru, Bluff, Tshizimba and DJs Phil and Huilly Huil of Échantillons. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15/$12 in advance or $20 for both nights, continues Saturday

Head to Artgang for the third edition of Art Party – curated by women, enjoyed by all, featuring exhibitions of illustration and photography under the theme Neon from 20 Montreal women and femme artists, tunes from DJs Zeina, Sarahmée, Seven Yuan and Laurence Matte and live tattooing from Sarah-Jade Beauregard, all under blacklight to set off the vividly coloured artworks. 6524 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6 before midnight, $8 after

