Gord Downie, Introduce Yerself (Arts & Crafts)

Leave it to Gord to wait until he was gone to make a formal introduction. The Tragically Hip frontman left us last month, but not without some parting advice: 23 tracks worth of his final insights into life, love and the why of it all, recorded over two four-day sessions in early winter of 2017. Downie’s voice and choice of words have always been known to haunt, so it is hard to say whether Introduce Yerself is truly more sombre, on the whole, than the rest of his work (solo or otherwise) in the wake of his death. Let’s say that this collection — eclectic in sound, yet cohesive as a whole — is a fitting farewell, and a welcome addition to a body of work that will never be buried by old fans and future generations who will discover the man’s soul through their own searches for meaning.

8/10

Trial Track: “Yer Ashore”