Mich Cota, Kijà/Care (Egg Paper)

Having crafted both meditative and wrenching ambient works and songs that draw on rock and dream pop, Montreal’s Mich Cota sees a masterful mix of talents on Kijà/Care. Lyrics capture self-assurance against inner doubt and outer pressure in both Algonquin and English, depicting Cota’s experience as a two-spirit woman. Some of her best melodies complement sharp synth lines and danceable beats, with room left for steadfast ventures into the difficult abstraction that showed up on last year’s Sapphic. Ever-present Mile End string-king Justin Wright helps flesh out the arrangements, but Cota’s intimate lyrics are matched with a strikingly personal sonic journey.

8.5/10

Trial Track: “Màdjàshin/Goodbye”