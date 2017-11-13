Monday, Nov. 13

Stars. Photo by Shervin Lainez.

Acclaimed Montreal DJ Kid Koala hosts a new edition of his Music to Draw To series at Petite-Patrie’s Café Les Oubliettes, with free hot chocolate and chill tunes to groove to while working on your creative projects. Bring your drawing, knitting, notebooks and other endeavors! 6201 St-Vallier, 6–11 p.m., $5

Queer indie film night FliQs returns to NDQ to screen community-submitted short films from local filmmakers interpreting the theme Glamour. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., free

Cult MTL’s Sept. 2017 cover stars the Drums play Théâtre Fairmount on tour for their latest record Abysmal Thoughts (another indie pop classic, in our opinion). 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $23.25/$28.25

Competing for classic-pop connoisseurs is Montreal’s own Stars, playing an intimate show at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $31.50–$36.25

Halloween filmmaker and composer John Carpenter (who scored most of his own films including Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York and Christine) brings his Anthology tour to MTelus to perform movie themes he composed between 1974 and 1998. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $50

