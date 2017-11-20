Monday, Nov. 20

Liev Schreiber.

Actor Liev Schreiber — aka Ray Donovan, or co-star in a million movies including Goon, Spotlight and the X-Men series — speaks at Palais des Congrès tonight as part of the closing of the Combined Jewish Appeal Federation’s centennial celebration. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 6 p.m. (cocktail, premium tickets only)/7:30 p.m., $50/$36 students/$75 preferred seating/$200 premium cocktail/meet ‘n’ greet

A spacey evening of interactive arts and performances entitled Voyage Art’Gosmic takes place tonight at Artgang featuring live painting by artists Brandon Trottier, Kali Dubuc Brousseau and Justin Houle, body painting by make-up artist Patima with members of the dance troupe Das 5th Movement plus projections by Ben Clarkson, stick-and-pokes from Camille Cardinal and a performance from Charlotte Daly, with proceeds going to support the work of arts non-profit Diversité artistique Montréal. 6524 St-Hubert, 6:30 p.m., $10

If you missed the recent book launch for Montreal scholar Robyn Maynard’s book Policing Black Lives, you’ll have another chance to hear her speak on the topic of systemic racism in Canada this evening when she’ll present a talk at the Unitarian Church of Montreal. 5035 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., free

Cinema Politica presents a new German documentary called Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution, following the cultural movement back to its roots in the 1980s. Before the feature, they’ll also screen The Troublemakers, a short film by cult queercore icon G.B. Jones, who will be in attendance. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., suggested donation $5–$10

Blue Skies Turn Black and Brown Sludge present a benefit show for Puerto Rico Community Relief and Recovery Fund, featuring music by GS Maneuvers and bland plus a karaoke party with DJ Mathieu Beauséjour. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., PWYC

