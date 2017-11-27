Monday, Nov. 27

From Rahul Jain’s Machines

The team behind local vegan body care line 7 Deadly Soaps celebrates one year of suds with a 5à7 at YUL Designs featuring special limited edition products with tunes from DJ Frigid. 5251 St-Laurent, 5–8 p.m., free

Aspiring film scenesters should probably check out the film Booze ‘n’ Schmooze at Brutopia, a monthly event that invites the public to chat and network with Montreal industry peeps. 1219 Crescent, 7–10 p.m., free entry

Cinema Politica offers the Montreal premiere of the timely documentary Machines which take an in-depth look at the lives of garment factory workers in India’s Gujarat region, with the screening followed by a Q&A with director Rahul Jain. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Sing the pain away with Choir! Choir! Choir! as the group and their fans do Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” For more on their internationally renowned shows, check out our interviewer with one of the cofounders here. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 8 p.m., $20.20/$25

If audience participation is not your bag, you may want to check out Blue Skies Turn Black’s mixed bag of alt bands (from Chicago, Toronto and right here in Montreal) that are playing Brasserie Beaubien tonight. 73 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., $10

