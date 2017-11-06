Monday, Nov. 6

Leonard Cohen tribute concert.

In conjunction with the newly opened exhibition-forum Owerà:ke Non Aié:nahne – Filling in the Blank Spaces, Concordia’s Leonard and Bina Ellen Gallery hosts a panel discussion on CyberPowWow and the First Wave of Indigenous Media Arts with guests Jason Edward Lewis, Archer Pechawis, Ryan Rice and Skawennati reflecting on 20 years of new-media Indigegenous arts platform CyberPowWow. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 5:30 p.m., free

The Montreal Review of Books (mRb) celebrates 20 years of coverage of the local literary scene with a special soirée this evening at La Petite Drawn & Quarterly featuring readings by special guests Kathleen Winter (Lost in September), Xue Yiwei (Dr. Bethune’s Children) and Linda Besner (Feel Happier in Nine Seconds). Bonus: Find your copy of the newest edition of mRb tucked inside our November issue! 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Cinema Politica hosts the Montreal premiere of Stella Polaris* Ulloriarsuaq, a documentary that explores the effects of climate change on Greenland’s Kalaallit people, who’s traditional way of life is threatened by the melting of the accelerating melting of the area’s glaciers and icebergs. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

A year after the great Montreal songwriter’s death, the Tower of Song tribute to Leonard Cohen is happening at the Bell Centre, featuring a group of major artists, namely Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Feist, k.d. lang, Courtney Love, Seth Rogen, Sting, Patrick Watson, Cœur de pirate, Damien Rice, Ron Sexmith, Bettye LaVette, Wesley Schultz & Jeremiah Fraites (the Lumineers), Børns and Adam Cohen. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $40.25–$276.50

On another note, “oceanic” bassist and composer C.J. Boyd plays Brasserie Beaubien with local openers Belinda Campbell and Nag. 73 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., $8 suggested

