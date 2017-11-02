A guitar hero descends on Montreal

As the mercury begins to drop, things are definitely heating up in the clubs. Some solid cold wave, punk rock, black metal etc are all making appearances this week but you will have to be nimble tonight if you want to catch a true legendary underground guitarist who has influenced generations of guitar players (including me).

Thursday: Ex-Sonic Youth-er Lee Ranaldo should pack ‘em in at Sala, with opener Fountain. Although Ranaldo always let his smash and bash ring out loud and clear with Sonic Youth, he did get a little shy towards hitting up the mic at the end of S.Y.’s career. Although I will say that Daydream Nation, Sister and Evol are my favourite Ranaldo moments, his new joints are completely thrilling, with a foundation in experimental tunings yet coaxing out catchy melodies that don’t give up. If you think the old man has lost it, just peep his KEXP session and get your ass down to Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $22/$17 advance

Ranaldo is definitely my big ticket of the week, but oddly enough my runner up is also tonight: the almighty wallop of Bell Witch is sure to obliterate, with the heavy support of Primitive Man and one of my fave locals, Spectral Wound, at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $20/$15 advance

Friday: If you were at the Bell Witch show, you might want to make it down to Katacombes for the death metal of Profound Lore’s Cruciamentum, the black metal of Toronto’s Thantifaxath and Phobocosm. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$15 advance

One of our local treasures, Xarah Dion, has been travelling all over God’s green acre but returns with a hometown show at l’Esco, with Automelodi and Ellemetue. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15/$12 advance

For the more hardcore-inclined, you should be at la Vitrola for the absolutely giggy Gazm with Kosovo, As They Fall, Royal Rumble and Front Commun. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Saturday: For those of you who dig their wave served up frigid cold, you should be at Sala for Boy Harsher with Unromantic and Lace Detail. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$10 advance

One of the best venues in the city — Katacombes — celebrates 11 years of providing the best punk, metal and so much more. I don my cap to you, Jannick and co. Helping celebrate their 11th will be Philly’s Devil Master (who were the talk of the recent Varning festival) with Toronto’s Last Agony, F.I.T.S. and the punk/black metal of Ottawa’s Vomir. Congrats!!!!! 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Sunday: If you dig the pop perfection of Sunfields, you are in luck as they begin their regular Sunday residency at Vices et Versa and will continue throughout the month of November. Expect something different every night. 6631 St-Laurent, 5-7p.m., free

On the complete flippity flop, you can celebrate the 30th anniversary of local thrash lords Aggression and D.B.C., who will show you young uns how it’s done at Katacombes. If you are wondering how thrash metal should really be played, you have to come down to this, as both bands were there at ground zero. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20

Monday: The CKUT funding drive is on, with numerous events peppered around the city including their punk rock/rawk/garage show 27th Hour of Chaos broadcasting live from God’s favourite bar, Barfly, with live sets from Nuage Flou and Boar God. 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Tuesday: For those of you who need to know what the hype is all about, you will want to be at le Ritz to catch L.A. Witch with Honduras. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15/$12 advance

Wednesday: For those of you who are just looking for a rocking good time, you can take your good attitude downtown to the Piranha Bar to catch These Fast Times, Crabs on Bleach, Cheap Horse and Ashtray Heart. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7:45 p.m., $5 suggested donataion

Current Obsession: Scott Walker, Four

