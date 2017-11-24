Heaviosity and Trump-era punk

Things are picking up nicely this week in the wake of M for Montreal, but if you’re a punker and missed your chance to grip tix for one of UK 82’s true legends (who are playing this weekend) then you’re really out of luck as it has been sold out for months. Oddly enough, my big pick of the week is at the humble environs of Brasserie Beaubien and (gasp) could actually be called an indie rock show.

Read on, Dorothy:

Friday: If you dig your pop music that likes to take chances while pushing a heap of envelopes, you should make it down to MTelus to catch the Barr Brothers. You’re going to want to show up early to catch opener and teen hunk Beaver Sheppard serving up a spicy meatball. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $28

For those of you who couldn’t give a toss about quirky pop and just want to rock you can head to Quai des Brumes to catch Ghost Vines, the Deadly Vipers and Nuage Flou. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

If you’re seeking the power of rock, you might have a dicey affair trying to decide between Ghost Vines and the rad sounds of the Sick Things happening next door at l’Esco. I’ll be hiding my grizzly mug behind the DJ booth, so come by and say hi. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

If you were hoping to squeeze into the Subhumans show with All Torn Up, la Gachette and Lysergic tonight at Katacombes as well as Saturday with All Torn Up once again, Pok Gai and Days of Rage, you are fucked as both shows are sold out. What did you expect, punker? Trump is in the White House fer fug all. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., sold out

Saturday: For all of you penny-pinching metal heads you can save some dollars by making it to Piranha to catch the free show with Decateur, Leather Up Your Ass (!), Devora and more. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 9 p.m., free

If you dig your first wave math rock and find yourself graying a bit at the temple, you may want to phone the babysitter as North of America are celebrating their 25th anniversary at le Ritz with Wild Arrows and Doffing. Guaranteed local promoter Meyer from Blue Skies Turn Black is peeing his pants about this. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $20

My big pick of the week is happening at one of my favourite venues in the city, Brasserie Beaubien, with the indie super group Darlene Shrugg (members of U.S. Girls, Slim Twig etc.) which is barnstormer fer sure, but the real reason this gets the Hammer bump is the middle slot, taken up by T.O.’s psych/prog lords Biblical. And apping things off for this being the perfect gig is the return of the Pink Noise taking up the sweat act slot. This will be great as fuck!!! 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10 / $8 advance

Tuesday: If you dig your heaviness, you probably already know about the Thrice gig at MTelus, but don’t miss the prog craziness of gear fanatics Chon who take up the middle slot. Also dropping the hammer will be Circa Survive with Balance and Composure. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 6:45 p.m., $48

Current Obsession: Brian Eno, Here Comes the Warm Jets

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com