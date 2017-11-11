Saturday, Nov. 11

Comedian Chris Locke.

Reigning Clarkson Cup champions the Montreal Canadiennes play a special home game at the Bell Centre against the Chinese CWHL expansion team Kunlun Red Star, who travelled all the way from Shenzhen to become the first professional Chinese hockey team to chase the puck at an NHL arena. 1909 Canadiens-de-Montreal, 1 p.m., tickets from $15

Industrial/noise festival Component presents NYC acts Alberich, Dust Belt, Lussuria, Jaclyn Kendall, JSMNSPRNG andNaegK. Click the link for more info about the show and its afterparty. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10

Théâtre Sainte Catherine hosts a huge comedy double-header tonight, opening with the Sketch Republic’s Not-Dead Poets Society edition featuring Montreal sketch troupes Hot Raw Fire, Goddamn Bear and Emma Overton’s Nasty Boyz (264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8/$6 students), followed by the Montreal tour stop of one of Canada’s best comedians working today, Chris Locke (who Vice called “staggeringly original”) — he’ll be joined by Toronto comics Tom Henry and Sarah Hennessey (264 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $10)

Analogue Addiction and Coup de coeur francophone present an EP launch by Montreal dark wavers Coco Terreur at l’Esco, where they’ll be joined by local opening acts Douce Angoisse and Rakam. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $12

Check out an audiovisual extravaganza at Eastern Bloc courtesy of Never Apart and AV art collective susy.technology, featuring a giant four-screen video installation that will envelope performances from producers softcoresoft, Solitary Dancer, Valeda and /||\||\ x Witnessing. 7240 Clark, 10 p.m., $10–$20

With the full moon comes another Moonshine loft party, where half a dozen DJ will be spinning African house, deep house and baile funk with live percussions into the wee hours. Secret location, 11 p.m., $10 before 1 a.m./$15 1–3 a.m./$20 after

