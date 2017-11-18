Saturday, Nov. 18

Deradoorian.

The third edition of Marché de novembre at Artgang promises works and wares by 35 local exhibitors, creators and producers, as well as workshops, a greeting card-making station for kids plus music, local bites and warm drinks. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Get your chakras in check at the The Metaphysical & Spiritual Show of Montreal. With over 80 exhibitors, this is the place to find gemstones, crystals, holistic health products, essential oils, tarot and aura readings, paranormal investigators(!) and more. Runs to Nov. 19. 1255 Jeanne-Mance, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., free

It’s Restaurant Day! The Montreal edition of this recurring “carnivale culinaire” will feature over 50 pop-up restaurants across the city.

Mid-autumn music festival M For Montreal offers up over a dozen different shows for this edition’s final night, including highlights Yamantaka // Sonic Titan with Florda Well and Graham Van Pelt at Le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12), Deradoorian with Vesuvio Solo and Best Fern at La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., PWYC) and a midnight closer with Rocca and Nomadic Massive at La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent, 11:15 p.m., $15)

Montreal’s RIDM documentary film festival comes to a close tonight with a special free Beat Dox Session presented in collaboration with CISM FM with performances by electro-pop purveyors Doldrums, Beige-À-Coeur, Syzzors and DJ Voilà. 355 de Maisonneuve E., 10 p.m., free

